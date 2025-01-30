Left Menu

Brazil Seeks New Funds for Venezuelan Migrant Aid Amid US Aid Freeze

The Brazilian government's 'Operation Welcome,' aimed at aiding Venezuelan migrants, faces a financial crisis after a freeze on U.S. foreign aid by President Donald Trump. With crucial U.S. funding halted, Brazil must find new resources to continue supporting the thousands of Venezuelans crossing its borders monthly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 02:56 IST
The Brazilian government is urgently seeking funds to continue 'Operation Welcome,' an initiative providing essential aid to Venezuelan migrants. This effort comes in light of recent U.S. foreign aid cuts initiated by President Donald Trump.

Operation Welcome, a vital program for Venezuelans entering Brazil, has previously relied heavily on U.S. funding to reduce migration to North America by offering work and housing domestically. Key partners include the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Brazilian Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski announced the government's commitment to finding new resources, despite significant financial challenges. Meanwhile, agencies like Catholic charity Caritas, dependent entirely on U.S. funds for their migrant food relief efforts, remain uncertain about future operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

