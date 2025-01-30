Left Menu

SoftBank's Billion-Dollar Gamble on OpenAI

Japan's SoftBank is in discussions to make a substantial investment of up to $25 billion in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. This potential investment comes amidst SoftBank's involvement with Stargate, a joint venture with Oracle and OpenAI, which aims to bolster U.S. dominance in AI technology.

Updated: 30-01-2025 06:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's SoftBank is in the spotlight following reports of a potential massive investment in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. According to the Financial Times, SoftBank could be contemplating a direct investment ranging from $15 billion to $25 billion into OpenAI.

This move would supplement SoftBank's previous commitment of over $15 billion to Stargate, a collaborative initiative with Oracle and OpenAI. Stargate aims to inject $500 billion to ensure that the United States maintains its competitive edge over China and other countries in the ever-evolving AI landscape.

Insiders describe the talks as ongoing and note that the specific investment figure remains fluid. Neither OpenAI nor SoftBank have issued comments in response to these revelations by the Financial Times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

