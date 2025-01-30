SoftBank's Billion-Dollar Gamble on OpenAI

Japan's SoftBank is in the spotlight following reports of a potential massive investment in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. According to the Financial Times, SoftBank could be contemplating a direct investment ranging from $15 billion to $25 billion into OpenAI.

This move would supplement SoftBank's previous commitment of over $15 billion to Stargate, a collaborative initiative with Oracle and OpenAI. Stargate aims to inject $500 billion to ensure that the United States maintains its competitive edge over China and other countries in the ever-evolving AI landscape.

Insiders describe the talks as ongoing and note that the specific investment figure remains fluid. Neither OpenAI nor SoftBank have issued comments in response to these revelations by the Financial Times.

(With inputs from agencies.)