Senators Push to Restrict Birthright Citizenship in U.S.

In a significant legislative move, Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, and Katie Britt have introduced a bill in the U.S. Senate aimed at restricting birthright citizenship. The bill seeks to limit this constitutional right to children of illegal immigrants and non-immigrant visa holders, citing national security concerns.

The initiative follows a blocked executive order on the subject, previously signed by former President Donald Trump. According to the Center for Immigration Studies, recent data indicates that births to illegal immigrants comprise nearly seven percent of all U.S. births in 2023.

Proponents of the Birthright Citizenship Act argue it addresses vulnerabilities in immigration enforcement, pointing to schemes like birth tourism as an exploitation of current laws. The bill, if enacted, will redefine eligibility for citizenship at birth to align U.S. policies with those of other nations globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)