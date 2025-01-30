Left Menu

Senators Push to Restrict Birthright Citizenship in U.S.

A group of Republican Senators has introduced a bill aiming to restrict birthright citizenship in the U.S. The proposal targets children of illegal immigrants and non-immigrants on temporary visas, with supporters claiming it's necessary to protect national security and deter illegal immigration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:33 IST
Senators Push to Restrict Birthright Citizenship in U.S.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legislative move, Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, and Katie Britt have introduced a bill in the U.S. Senate aimed at restricting birthright citizenship. The bill seeks to limit this constitutional right to children of illegal immigrants and non-immigrant visa holders, citing national security concerns.

The initiative follows a blocked executive order on the subject, previously signed by former President Donald Trump. According to the Center for Immigration Studies, recent data indicates that births to illegal immigrants comprise nearly seven percent of all U.S. births in 2023.

Proponents of the Birthright Citizenship Act argue it addresses vulnerabilities in immigration enforcement, pointing to schemes like birth tourism as an exploitation of current laws. The bill, if enacted, will redefine eligibility for citizenship at birth to align U.S. policies with those of other nations globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025