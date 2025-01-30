Left Menu

Operation Clean: Clampdown on Illegal Immigration in Kerala

Two Bangladeshi women were arrested in Ernakulam for illegally residing in India. Part of a larger police operation, their arrests highlight issues with border crossings facilitated by agents. With seven arrests in the district this month, authorities plan to further investigate cross-border smuggling operations in West Bengal.

Updated: 30-01-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, two Bangladeshi women have been apprehended by the Ernakulam Rural Police for illegal residency in India. The arrests took place as part of 'Operation Clean', a targeted action to curb unauthorized immigration.

The suspects, identified as Kobitiba, 22, and Rubina Sheikh, 19, allegedly crossed the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal before heading to Bengaluru, where they reportedly acquired Aadhaar cards through an agent. This bust occurs following the earlier detainment of another Bangladeshi national, Thaslima Begum.

With these latest arrests, the total number of Bangladeshis detained this month in Ernakulam's rural district has reached seven. As the investigation unfolds, the police intend to extend their probe to West Bengal, aiming to dismantle a network involved in facilitating illegal border crossings and the production of counterfeit identification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

