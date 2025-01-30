Operation Clean: Clampdown on Illegal Immigration in Kerala

In a significant development, two Bangladeshi women have been apprehended by the Ernakulam Rural Police for illegal residency in India. The arrests took place as part of 'Operation Clean', a targeted action to curb unauthorized immigration.

The suspects, identified as Kobitiba, 22, and Rubina Sheikh, 19, allegedly crossed the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal before heading to Bengaluru, where they reportedly acquired Aadhaar cards through an agent. This bust occurs following the earlier detainment of another Bangladeshi national, Thaslima Begum.

With these latest arrests, the total number of Bangladeshis detained this month in Ernakulam's rural district has reached seven. As the investigation unfolds, the police intend to extend their probe to West Bengal, aiming to dismantle a network involved in facilitating illegal border crossings and the production of counterfeit identification.

