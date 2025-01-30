Supreme Court Orders Action on Palar River Pollution

The Supreme Court has issued strict guidelines, including compensation to affected parties, to counteract severe pollution in Tamil Nadu's Palar River, caused by untreated tannery effluents.

A bench led by Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan instructed the Tamil Nadu government to form a panel headed by a retired high court judge to evaluate and rectify the ecological damage.

The court emphasized irreversible harm to water bodies and agricultural lands, mandating compensation and directing cost recovery from guilty industries under the 'Polluter Pays' doctrine.

(With inputs from agencies.)