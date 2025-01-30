Britain's Retail Crime Crisis: Gangs Drive Theft and Violence Surge

Theft and violence against retail workers in the UK have reached unprecedented levels, rising to what some describe as "out of control." A report from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) highlights that criminal gangs are largely responsible for the surge.

According to the BRC's annual crime survey, more than 20 million theft incidents occurred last year, costing retailers 2.2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion). The number of incidents involving violence and abuse also rose significantly.

Amid growing dissatisfaction with police responses, the newly installed Labour government promises stronger measures to combat these issues, as retailers continue to invest heavily in security.

