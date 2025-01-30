Left Menu

Britain's Retail Crime Crisis: Gangs Drive Theft and Violence Surge

Retail crime in Britain has escalated, with the British Retail Consortium reporting record thefts and attacks on workers in 2023/24. Organized crime is largely to blame, with over 20 million theft incidents. Despite increased spending on security, low police satisfaction persists. The Labour government aims for tougher measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:38 IST
Britain's Retail Crime Crisis: Gangs Drive Theft and Violence Surge
police custody Image Credit:

Theft and violence against retail workers in the UK have reached unprecedented levels, rising to what some describe as "out of control." A report from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) highlights that criminal gangs are largely responsible for the surge.

According to the BRC's annual crime survey, more than 20 million theft incidents occurred last year, costing retailers 2.2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion). The number of incidents involving violence and abuse also rose significantly.

Amid growing dissatisfaction with police responses, the newly installed Labour government promises stronger measures to combat these issues, as retailers continue to invest heavily in security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025