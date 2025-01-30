Britain's Retail Crime Crisis: Gangs Drive Theft and Violence Surge
Retail crime in Britain has escalated, with the British Retail Consortium reporting record thefts and attacks on workers in 2023/24. Organized crime is largely to blame, with over 20 million theft incidents. Despite increased spending on security, low police satisfaction persists. The Labour government aims for tougher measures.
Theft and violence against retail workers in the UK have reached unprecedented levels, rising to what some describe as "out of control." A report from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) highlights that criminal gangs are largely responsible for the surge.
According to the BRC's annual crime survey, more than 20 million theft incidents occurred last year, costing retailers 2.2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion). The number of incidents involving violence and abuse also rose significantly.
Amid growing dissatisfaction with police responses, the newly installed Labour government promises stronger measures to combat these issues, as retailers continue to invest heavily in security.
