Supreme Court Overturns Sub-Standard Drug Case

The Supreme Court has quashed proceedings against a firm accused of manufacturing sub-standard drugs, highlighting the trial court's failure to provide sufficient justification in its summoning order.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih described the order as a "non-speaking one." This decision follows an appeal filed against an October 2023 judgment by the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which had dismissed the firm's plea to quash the proceedings in a Kurnool trial court.

The judgment pointed out that the magistrate issued the process without assigning reasons, thus leading to the Supreme Court's intervention. The case dates back to a 2019 complaint by a drugs inspector in Kurnool, alleging that the company manufactured drugs that were not of standard quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)