Supreme Court Overturns Sub-Standard Drug Case
The Supreme Court quashed legal proceedings against a firm accused of manufacturing sub-standard drugs, citing inadequate justification in the trial court's summoning order. The decision overturned an Andhra Pradesh High Court judgment and questioned the magistrate's failure to provide reasons for issuing the summons.
The Supreme Court has quashed proceedings against a firm accused of manufacturing sub-standard drugs, highlighting the trial court's failure to provide sufficient justification in its summoning order.
A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih described the order as a "non-speaking one." This decision follows an appeal filed against an October 2023 judgment by the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which had dismissed the firm's plea to quash the proceedings in a Kurnool trial court.
The judgment pointed out that the magistrate issued the process without assigning reasons, thus leading to the Supreme Court's intervention. The case dates back to a 2019 complaint by a drugs inspector in Kurnool, alleging that the company manufactured drugs that were not of standard quality.
