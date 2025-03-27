2019 Jamia violence: Delhi HC refuses to stay trial court proceedings at this stage.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:35 IST
- Country:
- India
2019 Jamia violence: Delhi HC refuses to stay trial court proceedings at this stage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Considers Major Overhaul of Justice Department's Public Integrity Unit
Justice Department's Public Integrity Section Faces Significant Downsizing
Justice in Motion: Swargate Bus Case Unfolds
Push for Equal Justice: Mevani Calls for Inclusive Case Withdrawals
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key