Diplomatic Thrust: French Foreign Minister's Congo Visit Amid Escalating Tensions

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has arrived in Congo's capital, Kinshasa, amid rising tensions in the region. The visit comes as Rwanda-backed rebels solidify their grip on Goma, raising significant concerns internationally.

Giscard Kusema, press deputy director for President Felix Tshisekedi, announced that Minister Barrot will soon meet the president. Barrot's arrival follows the M23 rebels' offensive, supported by Rwandan troops, marking the largest escalation since 2012 in the enduring conflict.

The situation has spurred local protests, with riots targeting foreign embassies, including France's mission. Responding to unrest, police deployed tear gas. Barrot stated in parliament that a diplomatic solution is essential, pledging France's commitment to aiding peace talks, amid warnings from the United Nations about the violence's potential regional impact.

