Diplomatic Thrust: French Foreign Minister's Congo Visit Amid Escalating Tensions

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot visits Kinshasa amid escalating conflict involving Rwanda-backed rebels in Congo. As tensions rise with M23 rebels advancing, Barrot advocates for diplomatic solutions and vows French support for mediation efforts. The conflict has incited protests, drawing international concern over potential regional war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:00 IST
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has arrived in Congo's capital, Kinshasa, amid rising tensions in the region. The visit comes as Rwanda-backed rebels solidify their grip on Goma, raising significant concerns internationally.

Giscard Kusema, press deputy director for President Felix Tshisekedi, announced that Minister Barrot will soon meet the president. Barrot's arrival follows the M23 rebels' offensive, supported by Rwandan troops, marking the largest escalation since 2012 in the enduring conflict.

The situation has spurred local protests, with riots targeting foreign embassies, including France's mission. Responding to unrest, police deployed tear gas. Barrot stated in parliament that a diplomatic solution is essential, pledging France's commitment to aiding peace talks, amid warnings from the United Nations about the violence's potential regional impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

