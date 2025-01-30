Mystery Unraveled: Woman Arrested for Aggregator Cab Driver's Murder

A young woman, aged 20, has been arrested in Bhiwandi for her alleged involvement in the murder of a cab driver, according to local police officials.

Akram Iqbal Qureshi, aged 22, went missing on January 17 after leaving his home in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. The following day, his body was discovered near the Tansa-Vaitarna water pipeline, bludgeoned to death.

His disappearance was reported to the Oshiwara police by Qureshi's brother. Senior Inspector Dadaso Edke stated the investigation aims to determine if the murder was a result of robbery or an act of vengeance, and whether other individuals were involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)