Mystery Unraveled: Woman Arrested for Aggregator Cab Driver's Murder

A 20-year-old woman in Bhiwandi has been arrested for allegedly murdering cab driver Akram Iqbal Qureshi, whose bludgeoned body was found near the Tansa-Vaitarna pipeline. Police are investigating if the murder was part of a robbery or due to personal enmity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young woman, aged 20, has been arrested in Bhiwandi for her alleged involvement in the murder of a cab driver, according to local police officials.

Akram Iqbal Qureshi, aged 22, went missing on January 17 after leaving his home in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. The following day, his body was discovered near the Tansa-Vaitarna water pipeline, bludgeoned to death.

His disappearance was reported to the Oshiwara police by Qureshi's brother. Senior Inspector Dadaso Edke stated the investigation aims to determine if the murder was a result of robbery or an act of vengeance, and whether other individuals were involved.

