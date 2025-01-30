Ceasefire Sees Hostages Freed Amidst Israel-Hamas Tensions

The Israeli army has reported that the Red Cross confirmed its possession of seven hostages, consisting of two Israelis and five Thai nationals. This marks a significant step in the ceasefire efforts initiated on January 19.

The ceasefire aims to quell the intense and devastating conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group. For over 10 days, the truce has successfully paused the hostilities, facilitating increased humanitarian aid into the besieged coastal territory.

Under the terms of this initial six-week truce, a total of 33 Israeli hostages are expected to be released in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. However, Israel acknowledges receiving information from Hamas that eight hostages lost their lives following Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023, or died in captivity since then.

