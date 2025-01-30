Kejriwal's Seven Guarantees for Domestic Workers: A Paradigm Shift

In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal announced a series of seven guarantees aimed at improving the lives of domestic workers employed by MPs, ministers, and government officers.

Among the key promises are provisions for EWS flats, a servant registration portal, salary regulations, insurance cover, and free education for the workers' children.

Kejriwal highlighted the plight of domestic workers, many of whom are unpaid or poorly treated, likening their conditions to bonded labour, and promised vigorous advocacy at both local and central government levels to ensure these issues are addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)