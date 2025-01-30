Left Menu

Kejriwal's Seven Guarantees for Domestic Workers: A Paradigm Shift

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP chief, unveiled seven guarantees for domestic workers' welfare ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Promises include EWS flats, working hour rules, and a servant registration portal. He emphasized addressing non-payment issues and pledged to champion these matters at central and local levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:17 IST
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credit: Youtube/@AamAadmiParty) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal announced a series of seven guarantees aimed at improving the lives of domestic workers employed by MPs, ministers, and government officers.

Among the key promises are provisions for EWS flats, a servant registration portal, salary regulations, insurance cover, and free education for the workers' children.

Kejriwal highlighted the plight of domestic workers, many of whom are unpaid or poorly treated, likening their conditions to bonded labour, and promised vigorous advocacy at both local and central government levels to ensure these issues are addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

