Massive Mobile Phone Heist Busted: Stolen Goods Worth Rs 2 Crore Recovered

In a major breakthrough, police in Wazirabad have apprehended a suspect and seized a haul of nearly 200 stolen mobile phones worth approximately Rs 2 crore. Authorities intercepted the consignment as it was en route for smuggling to Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, and have arrested Manish Yadav in connection with the crime.

The haul includes a range of high-value devices: 39 Apple iPhones, 52 Samsung phones, 45 OnePlus models, 12 Google Pixels, 28 Oppo devices, and 19 from Vivo. So far, 18 of these phones have been linked to prior FIRs, and 53 matched with reported lost devices, police reported.

Efforts continue as investigators strive to return these stolen devices to their rightful owners. The Cyber Cell has faced hurdles due to locked and drained phones, but has identified 71 through FIRs and lost reports. Meanwhile, 80 phones are at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit for unlocking, with 44 undergoing IMEI verification, authorities stated.

