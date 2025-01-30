Left Menu

Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Ends Protest: Community Awaits Government Action

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange ended his hunger strike after government representatives assured him that several demands, including Maratha reservation in jobs and education, would be fulfilled. Jarange warned of a March to Mumbai if promises are unmet, emphasizing the ongoing struggle for the community's rights.

Jalna | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:31 IST
Maratha
  • Country:
  • India

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange concluded his five-day hunger strike on Thursday, following assurances from government officials that key demands would be addressed. Jarange, who has been advocating for reservation in government jobs and education for the Maratha community, broke his fast in Jalna district, Maharashtra.

During a press briefing, Jarange highlighted that promises were made regarding the reactivation of the Shinde Committee and the withdrawal of charges against Maratha protesters. Additionally, steps would be taken to issue 'Kunbi' certificates and extend Economically Backward Section benefits to the community.

Despite these assurances, Jarange stressed that the fast is only suspended. He issued a call to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to fulfill these commitments, warning of a potential march to Mumbai if they are not met, a move he claimed could bring the city to a standstill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

