Dalit Outrage Erupts Over Ambedkar Statue Vandalism

The city witnessed a wave of protests on Thursday as several Dalit organizations took to the streets after a statue of B R Ambedkar was vandalized in Amritsar on Republic Day.

As a result of a 'bandh' call from the Dalit bodies, commercial establishments, educational institutions, and markets remained closed. This act of defiance saw leaders like Deep Dashanan and Vijay Goriya voicing strong condemnation and demanding an independent inquiry into the motives behind the vandalism.

The arrest of Akash Singh, accused of damaging the statue, did little to appease the protestors' demands for transparency and accountability. A heavy police presence was ensured in the city to maintain order as the protesters raised slogans against government authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)