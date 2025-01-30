Dalit Outrage Erupts Over Ambedkar Statue Vandalism
Dalit organizations held protests in reaction to the vandalism of a B R Ambedkar statue in Amritsar on Republic Day. Markets and educational institutions were closed in response. Leaders condemned the act, calling for an independent inquiry despite the arrest of the accused. Security was heightened amid the unrest.
The city witnessed a wave of protests on Thursday as several Dalit organizations took to the streets after a statue of B R Ambedkar was vandalized in Amritsar on Republic Day.
As a result of a 'bandh' call from the Dalit bodies, commercial establishments, educational institutions, and markets remained closed. This act of defiance saw leaders like Deep Dashanan and Vijay Goriya voicing strong condemnation and demanding an independent inquiry into the motives behind the vandalism.
The arrest of Akash Singh, accused of damaging the statue, did little to appease the protestors' demands for transparency and accountability. A heavy police presence was ensured in the city to maintain order as the protesters raised slogans against government authorities.
