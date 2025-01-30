Chaos and Devotion: Navigating the Maha Kumbh Festival

In Prayagraj, millions converged for the Maha Kumbh festival a day after a devastating stampede. The enthusiasm was palpable despite recent tragic events.

Krishna Soni from Rajasthan tied his family with string to navigate the dense crowd. Police confirmed 30 fatalities, with more claims under investigation.

Improved safety measures are paramount as the festival progresses. Three more 'royal dips' are planned, attracting massive gatherings amidst promises for better management.

(With inputs from agencies.)