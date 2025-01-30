Left Menu

Chaos and Devotion: Navigating the Maha Kumbh Festival

In Prayagraj, millions of Hindus gathered for the Maha Kumbh festival after a tragic stampede. Despite concerns, pilgrims continue prayerful rituals, while authorities investigate and improve crowd control measures. The festival, a significant religious event occurring every 12 years, anticipates hosting 400 million devotees by its end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Prayagraj, millions converged for the Maha Kumbh festival a day after a devastating stampede. The enthusiasm was palpable despite recent tragic events.

Krishna Soni from Rajasthan tied his family with string to navigate the dense crowd. Police confirmed 30 fatalities, with more claims under investigation.

Improved safety measures are paramount as the festival progresses. Three more 'royal dips' are planned, attracting massive gatherings amidst promises for better management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

