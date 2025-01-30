Chaos and Devotion: Navigating the Maha Kumbh Festival
In Prayagraj, millions of Hindus gathered for the Maha Kumbh festival after a tragic stampede. Despite concerns, pilgrims continue prayerful rituals, while authorities investigate and improve crowd control measures. The festival, a significant religious event occurring every 12 years, anticipates hosting 400 million devotees by its end.
In Prayagraj, millions converged for the Maha Kumbh festival a day after a devastating stampede. The enthusiasm was palpable despite recent tragic events.
Krishna Soni from Rajasthan tied his family with string to navigate the dense crowd. Police confirmed 30 fatalities, with more claims under investigation.
Improved safety measures are paramount as the festival progresses. Three more 'royal dips' are planned, attracting massive gatherings amidst promises for better management.
