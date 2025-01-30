Deadline Extended: Odisha's Crucial e-KYC Drive for Ration Cards

The Odisha government has announced an extension for the e-KYC verification deadline of ration cards, shifting from January 31 to February 15. The decision comes in response to numerous public requests, says Food Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra.

The e-KYC process demands Aadhaar-based biometric authentication through e-POS machines, requiring each beneficiary to visit the nearest fair price shop. This step is crucial for beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS).

With more than 3.26 crore people benefiting from these schemes, over 38 lakh individuals have yet to complete their verification process, highlighting the importance of this extension.

(With inputs from agencies.)