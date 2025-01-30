Left Menu

Deadline Extended: Odisha's Crucial e-KYC Drive for Ration Cards

The Odisha government has extended the e-KYC deadline for ration cardholders to February 15. Initially set to end on January 31, the decision was made due to public requests. The e-KYC process involves Aadhaar-based biometric authentication, affecting over 38 lakh beneficiaries yet to complete the procedure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:04 IST
Deadline Extended: Odisha's Crucial e-KYC Drive for Ration Cards
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has announced an extension for the e-KYC verification deadline of ration cards, shifting from January 31 to February 15. The decision comes in response to numerous public requests, says Food Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra.

The e-KYC process demands Aadhaar-based biometric authentication through e-POS machines, requiring each beneficiary to visit the nearest fair price shop. This step is crucial for beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS).

With more than 3.26 crore people benefiting from these schemes, over 38 lakh individuals have yet to complete their verification process, highlighting the importance of this extension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025