Hostage Release Sparks Tensions: A Chaotic Day in Gaza

Amidst chaotic scenes, Hamas released three Israeli and five Thai hostages in Gaza. However, the expected release of Palestinian prisoners was delayed due to the tumultuous crowd at the handover point. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu faced criticism for not securing a hostage deal earlier after Hamas's attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tense and chaotic day in Gaza, Hamas handed over three Israelis and five Thai hostages on Thursday. The expected release of Palestinian prisoners by Israel was delayed following tumultuous scenes as crowds swarmed the handover point. A 29-year-old Israeli, Arbel Yehud, who was abducted during the Hamas assault in early October, appeared distressed as armed militants transferred her to the Red Cross.

Amid the turmoil, an 80-year-old Israeli, Gadi Moses, and five Thai workers were also freed. This highly publicized handover attracted significant attention, with footage showing the crowding chaos causing further complications. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed shock over the handover scenes, stressing that those harming hostages would face severe consequences.

While a total of 110 Palestinian prisoners were scheduled for release as part of a ceasefire agreement, the disorder at the release site prompted authorities to return detainees to prisons until the situation stabilized. This development follows Israel's intensified military actions in Palestine and continued political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

