Key Arrests in Chatra as Police Nab Three Naxalites

Three Naxalites belonging to the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee were arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district. Police, acting on intelligence inputs, apprehended Vikas Kumar Yadav, Guddu Yadav, and Taslim Ansari. Weapons, including pistols and live rounds, were seized.

Updated: 30-01-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:24 IST
Key Arrests in Chatra as Police Nab Three Naxalites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement agencies arrested three Naxalites in the Chatra district of Jharkhand, officials announced on Thursday.

The arrested individuals, Vikas Kumar Yadav, Guddu Yadav, and Taslim Ansari, are identified as members of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC).

According to Superintendent of Police Vikas Pandey, the operation was carried out based on tailing intelligence leads, resulting in the seizure of weapons including two country-made pistols and a revolver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

