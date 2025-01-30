Key Arrests in Chatra as Police Nab Three Naxalites

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement agencies arrested three Naxalites in the Chatra district of Jharkhand, officials announced on Thursday.

The arrested individuals, Vikas Kumar Yadav, Guddu Yadav, and Taslim Ansari, are identified as members of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC).

According to Superintendent of Police Vikas Pandey, the operation was carried out based on tailing intelligence leads, resulting in the seizure of weapons including two country-made pistols and a revolver.

(With inputs from agencies.)