Key Arrests in Chatra as Police Nab Three Naxalites
Three Naxalites belonging to the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee were arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district. Police, acting on intelligence inputs, apprehended Vikas Kumar Yadav, Guddu Yadav, and Taslim Ansari. Weapons, including pistols and live rounds, were seized.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chatra | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement agencies arrested three Naxalites in the Chatra district of Jharkhand, officials announced on Thursday.
The arrested individuals, Vikas Kumar Yadav, Guddu Yadav, and Taslim Ansari, are identified as members of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC).
According to Superintendent of Police Vikas Pandey, the operation was carried out based on tailing intelligence leads, resulting in the seizure of weapons including two country-made pistols and a revolver.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Three persons killed, 15 injured as auto-rickshaw hits multiple vehicles in Maharashtra's Thane district: Police.
Srinagar Police Crack Down on Sectarian Slander
Four Naxalites, carrying Rs 32 lakh bounty and involved in over 40 incidents of violence, surrender in Chhattisgarh: Police.
Delhi Police Tightens Cyberwatch as Assembly Polls Loom
Bombay High Court Slams Police Over Torres Scam Lethargy