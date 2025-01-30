Chaos at Hostage Handover in Gaza: Emotional Scenes Unfold

In a dramatic turn of events, Hamas released three Israeli and five Thai hostages in Gaza. The handover was marred by chaos as large crowds created tense scenes around the captives. Despite the hostages' release, Israel decided to postpone the expected liberation of Palestinian prisoners.

Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed shock upon witnessing the frenzied crowd at the handover. He issued a stern warning against harming any hostages and urged mediators to prevent similar chaotic exchanges in the future. The delay in releasing Palestinian prisoners emerged as an immediate response to the disorder.

As the diplomatic situation remains fragile, international actors continue their efforts to stabilize the region. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza persists, with its population facing dire shortages of basic necessities amid ongoing conflicts.

