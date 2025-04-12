Waqf Act Chaos: Trivedi's Critique of Banerjee's Stance
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for refusing to implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act, claiming she disrespects the Constitution. Violent protests erupted in West Bengal, with casualties and arrests reported. Trivedi accused Banerjee of being influenced by extremist elements.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday sharply criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her refusal to implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act.
Trivedi alleged that Banerjee's stance signals a lack of respect for the Ambedkar-drafted Constitution. He accused her of being influenced by extremist elements in her administration.
This controversy has escalated tensions in West Bengal, resulting in violent protests that led to deaths and numerous arrests.
