Waqf Act Chaos: Trivedi's Critique of Banerjee's Stance

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday sharply criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her refusal to implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Trivedi alleged that Banerjee's stance signals a lack of respect for the Ambedkar-drafted Constitution. He accused her of being influenced by extremist elements in her administration.

This controversy has escalated tensions in West Bengal, resulting in violent protests that led to deaths and numerous arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)