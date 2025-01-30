Left Menu

Union Budget 2024: Aiming for Social Inclusivity and Empowerment

As India approaches the Union Budget, social sector players seek policies for inclusive development and equality. Key areas include women's empowerment, elderly care, and social entrepreneurship. Experts call for philanthropy, credit access, and expanded healthcare, hoping for favorable policies to unlock domestic capital and promote social welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:52 IST
Union Budget 2024: Aiming for Social Inclusivity and Empowerment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As India prepares for the forthcoming Union Budget, stakeholders in the social sector are keenly watching for policy changes aimed at driving inclusive growth, reducing social inequalities, and bolstering support for vulnerable groups. The Budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is highly anticipated.

Experts and social organizations emphasize the necessity for strategic investments, innovative policies, and attention toward women's empowerment, elderly care, and social entrepreneurship. Neera Nundy of DASRA underscores the growing role of philanthropy alongside government efforts, calling for favorable policies and tax incentives to boost domestic capital. Meanwhile, Subhashree Dutta from The/Nudge Institute highlights the importance of social entrepreneurship in addressing India's key challenges, urging the government to enhance support through credits and skill-building initiatives.

The elderly population, a rising demographic, also seeks increased support in the Union Budget. Anupama Datta from HelpAge India stresses the need for expanded healthcare programs and affordable insurance for seniors. Additionally, Kalpana Ajayan from Women's World Banking advocates for enhanced financial inclusion for women, especially in rural areas, proposing a network of female financial agents and collateral-free loans to empower women entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025