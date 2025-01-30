Union Budget 2024: Aiming for Social Inclusivity and Empowerment

As India prepares for the forthcoming Union Budget, stakeholders in the social sector are keenly watching for policy changes aimed at driving inclusive growth, reducing social inequalities, and bolstering support for vulnerable groups. The Budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is highly anticipated.

Experts and social organizations emphasize the necessity for strategic investments, innovative policies, and attention toward women's empowerment, elderly care, and social entrepreneurship. Neera Nundy of DASRA underscores the growing role of philanthropy alongside government efforts, calling for favorable policies and tax incentives to boost domestic capital. Meanwhile, Subhashree Dutta from The/Nudge Institute highlights the importance of social entrepreneurship in addressing India's key challenges, urging the government to enhance support through credits and skill-building initiatives.

The elderly population, a rising demographic, also seeks increased support in the Union Budget. Anupama Datta from HelpAge India stresses the need for expanded healthcare programs and affordable insurance for seniors. Additionally, Kalpana Ajayan from Women's World Banking advocates for enhanced financial inclusion for women, especially in rural areas, proposing a network of female financial agents and collateral-free loans to empower women entrepreneurs.

