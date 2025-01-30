Left Menu

France's Diplomatic Mission: Ending Congo's Conflict

France is pursuing a diplomatic solution to the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo. M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, have seized the city of Goma. France emphasizes the importance of ending the conflict swiftly and is considering diplomatic measures over sanctions against Rwanda.

Updated: 30-01-2025 19:01 IST
France is actively seeking a diplomatic resolution to the escalating conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Currently, M23 rebels, allegedly supported by Rwanda, have taken control of the crucial city of Goma and are advancing southward.

When questioned about possible sanctions against Rwanda, France's foreign ministry spokesperson reiterated that the primary objective remains to achieve a diplomatic end to the hostilities, which require urgent cessation.

This approach underscores France's commitment to peace and stability in the region, highlighting their preference for diplomacy over punitive measures in addressing international conflicts.

