Stalemate in U.S.-Russia Talks: Ukraine Conflict Resolution Eludes
Russia has rejected U.S. proposals to end the war in Ukraine, asserting they fail to address what Moscow sees as root causes. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov's statements indicate stalled talks, with President Trump expressing impatience over a broader deal. Differences remain unresolved, complicating conflict resolution efforts.
Russia has dismissed U.S. proposals to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, asserting they fall short of addressing key issues. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated talks have reached an impasse due to Washington's inability to meet Moscow's demands, particularly regarding NATO and territorial control.
President Trump has shown increasing frustration, accusing Moscow of delay tactics over a proposed comprehensive agreement. The U.S. is considering sanctions targeting nations purchasing Russian oil, escalating tensions further amid diplomatic stalemate.
Despite discussions, complexities remain, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, emphasizing the need for exhaustive efforts. Meanwhile, Russia claims compliance with a U.S.-mediated ceasefire on Ukrainian energy targets, but unresolved violations allegations persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
