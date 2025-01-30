Left Menu

Le Pen Condemns Death Threats in Corruption Trial

Marine Le Pen, French far-right leader, called for punishment of those issuing death threats against judges and prosecutors in her graft trial. These threats, tied to a far-right website, come amid her aim to run in the 2027 election, where she's a leading candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:05 IST
Le Pen Condemns Death Threats in Corruption Trial
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has condemned the death threats directed towards judges and prosecutors involved in her corruption trial, urging for the perpetrators to be punished. The threats, connected to comments on a far-right website, have sparked a police investigation.

Le Pen, who is currently facing charges of diverting funds with her National Rally party, spoke out amid concerns these threats could impact her bid for the 2027 presidential race where she is a leading candidate. She criticized the growing trend of threatening judges, police, elected officials, and others.

The trial's verdict is expected on March 31, with lead prosecutors demanding a five-year ban on Le Pen holding public office. The situation has heightened awareness around the increasing risks of violence against figures of authority, echoing concerns shared by Paris Court of Appeal's attorney general.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025