Le Pen Condemns Death Threats in Corruption Trial

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has condemned the death threats directed towards judges and prosecutors involved in her corruption trial, urging for the perpetrators to be punished. The threats, connected to comments on a far-right website, have sparked a police investigation.

Le Pen, who is currently facing charges of diverting funds with her National Rally party, spoke out amid concerns these threats could impact her bid for the 2027 presidential race where she is a leading candidate. She criticized the growing trend of threatening judges, police, elected officials, and others.

The trial's verdict is expected on March 31, with lead prosecutors demanding a five-year ban on Le Pen holding public office. The situation has heightened awareness around the increasing risks of violence against figures of authority, echoing concerns shared by Paris Court of Appeal's attorney general.

(With inputs from agencies.)