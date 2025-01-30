Left Menu

Deadly Drone Assault: Russian Attack Claims Lives in Ukrainian Apartment Building

A Russian drone hit an apartment building in northeastern Ukraine, killing four and injuring nine. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy condemned the attack as the war with Russia continues. The conflict has resulted in over 10,000 civilian deaths, with fierce fighting in the Donetsk region.

Deadly Drone Assault: Russian Attack Claims Lives in Ukrainian Apartment Building
A devastating drone attack has left a northeastern Ukrainian community in mourning as at least four individuals perished and nine more sustained injuries in Sumy. The incident unfolded at approximately 1 a.m. when a Russian Shahed drone smashed into an apartment building, obliterating a wall and shattering nearby windows.

The nocturnal assault, which led to the rescue of four people from the rubble, marks another bleak chapter in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labeled the attack a 'terrible tragedy' and a 'terrible Russian crime.' Currently in its fourth year, the war has claimed over 10,000 Ukrainian civilian lives, as reported by the United Nations.

As Ukrainian defenses struggle to counter Russian advances along the extensive front line, recent hostilities have intensified in the Donetsk region. Russian offensives continue to target various regions, with another local attack reported in Kramatorsk, injuring eight, including two children. Calls for evacuation in the Donetsk region are growing as the dire humanitarian situation persists.

