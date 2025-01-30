U.S. Private Firm Deploys Veterans Amid Gaza Truce

A small U.S. security firm is enlisting nearly 100 special forces veterans to manage a checkpoint in Gaza during the ongoing Israel-Hamas ceasefire, according to company representatives and recruitment emails accessed by Reuters.

UG Solutions, based in Davidson, North Carolina, offers a daily wage starting at $1,100, complemented by a $10,000 advance. The deployment introduces armed American contractors into a notoriously dangerous conflict zone.

This controversial operation has sparked concerns of potential conflicts involving Americans as the U.S. administration seeks to prevent the reignition of hostilities in the region.

