U.S. Private Firm Deploys Veterans Amid Gaza Truce

A U.S. security firm is recruiting nearly 100 U.S. special forces veterans to oversee a checkpoint in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas truce. The unprecedented move could involve American contractors in conflict, posing risks amid a volatile ceasefire. The operation is funded by Israel and unnamed Arab countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A small U.S. security firm is enlisting nearly 100 special forces veterans to manage a checkpoint in Gaza during the ongoing Israel-Hamas ceasefire, according to company representatives and recruitment emails accessed by Reuters.

UG Solutions, based in Davidson, North Carolina, offers a daily wage starting at $1,100, complemented by a $10,000 advance. The deployment introduces armed American contractors into a notoriously dangerous conflict zone.

This controversial operation has sparked concerns of potential conflicts involving Americans as the U.S. administration seeks to prevent the reignition of hostilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

