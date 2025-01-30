Tragic TikTok Controversy Sparks 'Honor Killing' Debate
A father confessed in court to killing his 15-year-old daughter for posting TikTok videos, in a suspected ‘honor killing.’ The incident occurred in Quetta, Pakistan, and the girl's father and uncle have been detained. The case highlights ongoing concerns about honor killings in Pakistan, especially among relatives abroad.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A courtroom in Quetta heard disturbing testimony as a father confessed to killing his 15-year-old daughter over TikTok videos. According to the police, the incident was part of an ongoing pattern of so-called 'honor killings' involving Pakistani girls raised abroad.
The teenager, a US national, was allegedly shot by her father and uncle during a family trip to her hometown in Balochistan. Authorities are now investigating if her return to Pakistan was orchestrated for this purpose.
This shocking event underscores the persistent issue of honor killings in Pakistan, where hundreds fall victim annually, driven by societal notions of family honor and shame, often involving relatives from overseas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
