Left Menu

Tragic TikTok Controversy Sparks 'Honor Killing' Debate

A father confessed in court to killing his 15-year-old daughter for posting TikTok videos, in a suspected ‘honor killing.’ The incident occurred in Quetta, Pakistan, and the girl's father and uncle have been detained. The case highlights ongoing concerns about honor killings in Pakistan, especially among relatives abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:56 IST
Tragic TikTok Controversy Sparks 'Honor Killing' Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A courtroom in Quetta heard disturbing testimony as a father confessed to killing his 15-year-old daughter over TikTok videos. According to the police, the incident was part of an ongoing pattern of so-called 'honor killings' involving Pakistani girls raised abroad.

The teenager, a US national, was allegedly shot by her father and uncle during a family trip to her hometown in Balochistan. Authorities are now investigating if her return to Pakistan was orchestrated for this purpose.

This shocking event underscores the persistent issue of honor killings in Pakistan, where hundreds fall victim annually, driven by societal notions of family honor and shame, often involving relatives from overseas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025