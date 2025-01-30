Left Menu

Mixed Market Movements as Meta and Tesla Shine

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains driven by strong earnings from Meta and Tesla, contrasting with a decline in the Dow Jones due to disappointing forecasts from Microsoft and Cigna. The mixed results reflect a nuanced investor sentiment amidst varied corporate performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:10 IST
Mixed Market Movements as Meta and Tesla Shine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices took an upward trajectory, inspired by robust post-earnings performance from tech giants Meta and Tesla. This optimistic shift, however, was partly offset by sober reactions to Microsoft's cloud forecast and lackluster results from Cigna, giving the market a mixed signal.

As trading commenced, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline of 164.8 points, or 0.37%, landing at 44,548.69. Conversely, the S&P 500 registered an increase of 11.4 points, or 0.19%, reaching 6,050.75, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed by 65.2 points, or 0.33%, settling at 19,697.525.

These contrasting movements highlight a complex landscape where tech-driven optimism coexists with cautionary stances from certain sectors, shaping a dynamic yet uncertain market outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025