Genuine Love Over Politics: Modi Government Halts Tungsten Mining in Tamil Nadu
The Narendra Modi government annulled a Tungsten mining contract in Tamil Nadu's Melur block. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy emphasized genuine love for local culture over political motives. The decision followed appeals from local farmers, aiming to protect biodiversity and heritage in the region.
The Narendra Modi government has taken a decisive step in favor of local sentiments by cancelling the proposed Tungsten mining project in Tamil Nadu's Melur block. The cancellation, according to Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, stems from a 'genuine love' for the people rather than political considerations.
The government aims to support national development along with the upliftment of farmers and the poor, Reddy highlighted during a thank-you gathering organized by the Ambalakarars and farmers. The minister assured the Tamil Nadu community of the Centre's commitment to preserving biodiversity and cultural heritage.
Following appeals from local farmers and a delegation visit to the national capital, the Modi government annulled the auction of the Nayakkarpatti Tungsten block. BJP state chief K Annamalai reinforced that the decision reflects Modi's cherished regard for Tamil language, culture, and people, beyond political influence.
