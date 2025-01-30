Left Menu

Genuine Love Over Politics: Modi Government Halts Tungsten Mining in Tamil Nadu

The Narendra Modi government annulled a Tungsten mining contract in Tamil Nadu's Melur block. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy emphasized genuine love for local culture over political motives. The decision followed appeals from local farmers, aiming to protect biodiversity and heritage in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:12 IST
Genuine Love Over Politics: Modi Government Halts Tungsten Mining in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

The Narendra Modi government has taken a decisive step in favor of local sentiments by cancelling the proposed Tungsten mining project in Tamil Nadu's Melur block. The cancellation, according to Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, stems from a 'genuine love' for the people rather than political considerations.

The government aims to support national development along with the upliftment of farmers and the poor, Reddy highlighted during a thank-you gathering organized by the Ambalakarars and farmers. The minister assured the Tamil Nadu community of the Centre's commitment to preserving biodiversity and cultural heritage.

Following appeals from local farmers and a delegation visit to the national capital, the Modi government annulled the auction of the Nayakkarpatti Tungsten block. BJP state chief K Annamalai reinforced that the decision reflects Modi's cherished regard for Tamil language, culture, and people, beyond political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025