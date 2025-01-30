Mass Operation Samadhan: Raipur Police Clamp Down on Non-Native Suspicious Activities

In a decisive move to curb suspicious activities, Raipur police initiated 'Operation Samadhan' on Thursday, which resulted in action against 224 individuals from outside the state.

Authorities conducted extensive checks primarily on non-native residents suspected of living without proper identification verification. This involved scrutinizing over 2,000 individuals.

The operation, which aimed at ensuring security, resulted in the deactivation of 200 suspicious mobile numbers. Many individuals, mainly hawkers, faced consequences for failing to clarify their residence status in Raipur and were sent for legal proceedings.

