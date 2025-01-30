Assets Unearthed: Government Official Under Vigilance Scanner

The Odisha vigilance department has revealed significant assets tied to a government official employed at the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Bonai, Sundargarh district. The operation uncovered ownership of properties including a two-storey building, two flats, and nine high-value plots, alongside considerable cash and deposits.

The officer's assets, reportedly disproportionate to his income, prompted the vigilance department to conduct raids across Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Jajpur, and Bonai. A total of seven teams were deployed for the operation, an official disclosed.

Among the seized assets were Rs 4.5 lakh in cash, Rs 61.42 lakh in bank and insurance deposits, 150 grams of gold ornaments, and vehicles including a four-wheeler and four two-wheelers. Household items valued at Rs 21.14 lakh were also found in possession of the ITDA official.

(With inputs from agencies.)