Blind Beggar's Child Stolen in Bhubaneswar: A Heart-Wrenching Incident

In a harrowing incident in Bhubaneswar, the young son of a visually impaired beggar woman was taken away on a Saturday night. The abduction occurred near Sri Ram Mandir, as reported by the local police on Sunday.

The heartbroken mother in her late twenties expressed deep anguish and pleaded for the safe return of her child. She informed the authorities that a stranger approached them on the pavement, offering fruit juice and his mobile phone for the child to play with. This distraction allowed the perpetrator to take the child unnoticed, she recounted tearfully.

The woman, who earns her living through begging near the temple, lodged a complaint with the Kharven Nagar police. Law enforcement agencies have initiated an investigation, scrutinizing CCTV footage which depicts two men with a toddler moving away from the temple area. The usage of a car in the kidnapping has also been indicated by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)