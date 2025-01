Diplomatic Tensions: Ukraine Summons Slovak Ambassador

In a move highlighting diplomatic tensions, Ukraine's foreign ministry summoned Slovakia's ambassador to Kyiv on Thursday. The ministry formally rejected accusations that it was meddling in Slovakia's internal affairs.

According to a statement released by Ukraine's ministry, there was a strong push for Slovakia to engage in a constructive dialogue, emphasizing the need for improved diplomatic relations.

This development points to a fragile relationship between the two neighboring countries, underscoring the complexities of regional politics in Eastern Europe.

