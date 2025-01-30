Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Young Life in Manipur

A speeding SUV in Manipur's Churachandpur district fatally struck a three-year-old girl, Esther Lalchawikim, and injured her mother. The incident occurred on Tedim Road, leading to the vehicle crashing into a tea stall and an electric post. Another young girl sustained minor injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:13 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Young Life in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident in Manipur's Churachandpur district claimed the life of a three-year-old girl named Esther Lalchawikim, while leaving her mother injured. According to police reports, the incident occurred on Tedim Road at Thingkangphai around 1:50 pm on Thursday.

The mother-daughter duo were walking along the roadside when a speeding SUV allegedly hit them and dragged their bodies for about 15 meters. Subsequently, the vehicle crashed into a roadside tea stall and then an electric post.

While Esther succumbed to her injuries, her mother, Lalremruat, sustained a broken leg and is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Another girl, Nemngaihsang, received minor injuries. The victims were originally from Hebron Chakpikarong in Chandel district but resided in Thingkangphai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025