Tragic Road Accident Claims Young Life in Manipur

A tragic road accident in Manipur's Churachandpur district claimed the life of a three-year-old girl named Esther Lalchawikim, while leaving her mother injured. According to police reports, the incident occurred on Tedim Road at Thingkangphai around 1:50 pm on Thursday.

The mother-daughter duo were walking along the roadside when a speeding SUV allegedly hit them and dragged their bodies for about 15 meters. Subsequently, the vehicle crashed into a roadside tea stall and then an electric post.

While Esther succumbed to her injuries, her mother, Lalremruat, sustained a broken leg and is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Another girl, Nemngaihsang, received minor injuries. The victims were originally from Hebron Chakpikarong in Chandel district but resided in Thingkangphai.

