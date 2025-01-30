Left Menu

Federal Workforce Shake-Up: Trump Administration's Ambitious Quitting Incentive Program

The Trump administration has introduced a new program that offers financial incentives to over 2 million federal workers to resign as part of a workforce reshuffle. The initiative faces challenges, including funding issues and potential legal hurdles. The program aims to enable a smooth exit for workers unwilling to comply with new policies.

Updated: 30-01-2025 21:17 IST
In a bold move, the Trump administration has launched a groundbreaking initiative designed to encourage over 2 million civilian federal employees to resign, offering financial incentives as part of a strategy to reduce government workforce size. Announced by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, the plan has already sparked debates and concerns over its potential implications.

The Office of Personnel Management, under the direct influence of the White House, detailed the program, stating that workers resigning by early February would secure their pay and benefits through September. However, the legitimacy of OPM's authority to execute such a scheme has been questioned by experts, intensifying the program's controversial nature.

Amidst political tension, some critics argue that the initiative aims to overhaul federal employment by sidelining existing workers to potentially introduce political loyalists, disrupting existing job securities and union agreements. Legal challenges could ensue as agencies and unions consider the ramifications of the unprecedented resignation incentive plan.

