Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Slab Collapse at Panna's JK Cement Factory

A devastating incident occurred at JK Cement Factory in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, where a slab collapse claimed the lives of four labourers and injured 15 others early Thursday morning.

The tragedy unfolded at an under-construction unit near Amaanganj town, some 350 km from Bhopal, with police reports confirming the accident took place around 10 am. Deputy Inspector General Lalit Shakyawar stated that the shuttering of a beam on the seventh floor gave way, causing the collapse.

Rescue efforts, involving drones to identify anyone trapped beneath the debris, have concluded. Identified victims include Ansar Alam, Masood, Musfir from Bihar's Purnia, and Rohit Khare from Simaria. Compensation to families and continued salaries for the injured have been promised by the company. Senior officials, along with SDERF, oversaw the rescue operations, while calls for heightened compensation and a judicial enquiry are growing louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)