Priest's Bloody Plea: Scribes Call for PM Modi's Action

Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand has penned a letter in blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging military intervention to protect Hindus in Bangladesh and Pakistan. The letter seeks support from Sanatani religious leaders and aims to mobilize their signatures for the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:53 IST
Yati Narsinghanand
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic plea for action, controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand has announced he wrote a letter in his own blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The letter calls for military intervention to protect Hindus in Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Speaking at the Shri Dudheshwarnath Math camp, Narsinghanand revealed plans to circulate this blood-written letter among various Sanatani religious leaders, seeking their support through signatures. The bold initiative aims to draw attention to the plight of Hindus in the aforementioned countries.

Shrimahant Narayan Giri Maharaj was the first to sign the letter, urging Prime Minister Modi to take responsibility and act decisively for the protection of Hindus worldwide. The event also saw the presence of Yati Satyadevanand, Yati Ramswaroopanand, and Yati Satyanand, underscoring the gravity of the appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

