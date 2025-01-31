Left Menu

Karnataka Greenlights Rs 5,000 Crore Water Security Programme

The Karnataka Cabinet approved the World Bank-aided Karnataka Water Security and Disaster Resilience Programme, costing Rs 5,000 crore. The World Bank will lend Rs 3,500 crore. Execution awaits the Indian Government's Economic Affairs Department approval and the loan agreement. The cabinet withdrew a planning bill pending stakeholder consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-01-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 00:07 IST
Karnataka Greenlights Rs 5,000 Crore Water Security Programme
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Cabinet has given the green light to the Karnataka Water Security and Disaster Resilience Programme (KWSRDP), with a budget of Rs 5,000 crore, backed by a World Bank loan of Rs 3,500 crore.

The initiative will commence post-approval from the Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India, and will require a signed loan agreement with the World Bank.

In addition, the Cabinet decided to withdraw the Karnataka Urban and Rural Planning (Amendment) Bill, 2024, as the Governor returned it for legal clarifications, prompting a comprehensive review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025