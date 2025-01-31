Karnataka Greenlights Rs 5,000 Crore Water Security Programme

The Karnataka Cabinet has given the green light to the Karnataka Water Security and Disaster Resilience Programme (KWSRDP), with a budget of Rs 5,000 crore, backed by a World Bank loan of Rs 3,500 crore.

The initiative will commence post-approval from the Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India, and will require a signed loan agreement with the World Bank.

In addition, the Cabinet decided to withdraw the Karnataka Urban and Rural Planning (Amendment) Bill, 2024, as the Governor returned it for legal clarifications, prompting a comprehensive review.

(With inputs from agencies.)