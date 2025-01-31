Drive Safe or Pay the Fine: Gurugram's New Traffic Rule

Gurugram traffic authorities have laid down an ultimatum for delinquent drivers, stipulating that vehicles will be detained if fines are not settled within 90 days of receiving a challan, effective immediately.

During a briefing, DCP Traffic Virender Vij emphasized the importance of compliance with the 90-day payment rule, urging officials to disseminate this information widely. Drivers must adhere to this mandate to avoid the seizure of their vehicles.

Under Section 167(8) of the Motor Vehicle Act, unpaid fines will result in vehicle detention. The cut-off date for settling all outstanding fines is February 10, 2025. DCP Vij advises citizens to ensure all dues are cleared before this deadline to avoid repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)