Historic Procession Halts Air Traffic: Tradition Holds Sway Over Modernity

On April 11, flight services at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will be suspended for over four hours to accommodate the traditional Painkuni Arattu procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. This practice, dating back centuries, involves temporarily closing the runway twice annually for the temple procession.

Updated: 08-04-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will be temporarily halted on April 11 for over four hours to facilitate the Painkuni Arattu procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, airport authorities announced on Tuesday.

The flights will not be operational from 4.45 pm to 9 pm, and travelers are advised to check with airlines for updated schedules. This long-standing tradition sees the airport runway closed twice annually, allowing the procession to proceed to Shangumugham Beach for a ritual bath.

This historical practice dates back to the era before the airport's establishment in 1932, initiated by the then Travancore King Sree Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) is issued bi-annually, during the Alpassi and Painkuni festivals, to notify about the runway closures.

