Left Menu

Music Mogul Combs Faces New Indictment with Expanded Allegations

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been hit with a new criminal indictment in his sex trafficking case, now involving three alleged female victims. The charges include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution. Combs has pleaded not guilty to the previous indictment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 03:19 IST
Music Mogul Combs Faces New Indictment with Expanded Allegations
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs was recently slapped with a fresh criminal indictment in his ongoing sex trafficking case, court documents revealed on Thursday.

The new three-count indictment does not introduce any additional charges but increases the number of alleged victims to three, compared to the single victim in the initial indictment, prosecutors mentioned in a court letter. Combs, currently 55, had previously entered a not-guilty plea to the original charges. His legal team has yet to respond to requests for comment regarding the latest developments.

The charges against Combs include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and facilitating transportation for the purpose of prostitution. Prosecutors claim that Combs exploited his vast business empire, including his renowned record label Bad Boy Entertainment, to engage in these unlawful activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025