Music Mogul Combs Faces New Indictment with Expanded Allegations

Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs was recently slapped with a fresh criminal indictment in his ongoing sex trafficking case, court documents revealed on Thursday.

The new three-count indictment does not introduce any additional charges but increases the number of alleged victims to three, compared to the single victim in the initial indictment, prosecutors mentioned in a court letter. Combs, currently 55, had previously entered a not-guilty plea to the original charges. His legal team has yet to respond to requests for comment regarding the latest developments.

The charges against Combs include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and facilitating transportation for the purpose of prostitution. Prosecutors claim that Combs exploited his vast business empire, including his renowned record label Bad Boy Entertainment, to engage in these unlawful activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)