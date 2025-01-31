Nicaragua's Copresidency: Family Power Dynamics Unveiled

Nicaragua has made headlines following the approval of a constitutional reform that designates President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, as 'copresidents.' This move comes as the presidency is extended from five to six years, furthering their control over the nation.

The Sandinista party's powerful hold over the congress ensured the smooth passage of the reform, amidst growing concerns over the erosion of democratic checks and balances. Experts view this as a strategic guarantee for power succession, highlighting Murillo's increasing influence within the government.

Critics, including American human rights lawyer Reed Brody, argue this development undermines fundamental freedoms. He voiced his concerns on social media, labeling the reforms as 'grotesque,' as the government continues its severe crackdown on opposition, imprisoning and exiling adversaries since the 2018 protests.

