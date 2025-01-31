Left Menu

Nicaragua's Copresidency: Family Power Dynamics Unveiled

Nicaragua's Congress approved a constitutional reform consolidating President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo as 'copresidents.' The reform also extended the presidential term to six years, securing the family's dominance. The changes have drawn criticism, seen as a move to ensure power succession amidst ongoing governmental crackdowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 31-01-2025 05:59 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 05:59 IST
Nicaragua's Copresidency: Family Power Dynamics Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nicaragua has made headlines following the approval of a constitutional reform that designates President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, as 'copresidents.' This move comes as the presidency is extended from five to six years, furthering their control over the nation.

The Sandinista party's powerful hold over the congress ensured the smooth passage of the reform, amidst growing concerns over the erosion of democratic checks and balances. Experts view this as a strategic guarantee for power succession, highlighting Murillo's increasing influence within the government.

Critics, including American human rights lawyer Reed Brody, argue this development undermines fundamental freedoms. He voiced his concerns on social media, labeling the reforms as 'grotesque,' as the government continues its severe crackdown on opposition, imprisoning and exiling adversaries since the 2018 protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025