Karnataka Advances Water Security with World Bank Support
The Karnataka Cabinet approved the Karnataka Water Security and Disaster Resilience Programme, with World Bank assistance amounting to Rs 3,500 crore from a total project cost of Rs 5,000 crore. It authorized the Revenue Department for implementation and Finance Department for negotiations, also withdrawing the FAR Bill for further clarification.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Cabinet has taken a significant step toward ensuring water security by approving the Karnataka Water Security and Disaster Resilience Programme. With an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore, it has secured assistance from the World Bank through a loan of Rs 3,500 crore.
Implementation is pending approval from the Department of Economic Affairs, with responsibilities entrusted to the Department of Revenue (Disaster Management). Meanwhile, the Department of Finance has been tasked with negotiating the loan terms with the World Bank.
Additionally, the cabinet has decided to withdraw the Karnataka Urban and Rural Planning (Amendment) Bill, 2024, for further consultations following clarifications sought by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tonga Safe and Resilient Schools Project Secures Additional $21M in Funding
Infosys net profit rises 11.4 pc annually to Rs 6,806 crore; revenue up 7.5 pc at Rs 41,764 crore: Company filing.
Businessman's Loan Dispute Turns Deadly: A Gruesome Crime Unfolded
Heavy Fine Imposed on Contractor for Road Project Delays in Uttarakhand
Bank of America Anticipates Earnings Surge with Positive Revenue Trends