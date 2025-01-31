Karnataka Advances Water Security with World Bank Support

The Karnataka Cabinet has taken a significant step toward ensuring water security by approving the Karnataka Water Security and Disaster Resilience Programme. With an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore, it has secured assistance from the World Bank through a loan of Rs 3,500 crore.

Implementation is pending approval from the Department of Economic Affairs, with responsibilities entrusted to the Department of Revenue (Disaster Management). Meanwhile, the Department of Finance has been tasked with negotiating the loan terms with the World Bank.

Additionally, the cabinet has decided to withdraw the Karnataka Urban and Rural Planning (Amendment) Bill, 2024, for further consultations following clarifications sought by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

(With inputs from agencies.)