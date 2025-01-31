Left Menu

Antisemitic Threats: Sydney's Jewish Community Strengthens Security

Jewish students in Sydney returned to school with increased security due to a foiled antisemitic attack. Recent attacks have raised fears among Australia's Jewish community, drawing international criticism and pressuring the government. Some Jews are modifying visible markers of their faith for security. Businesses report increased demand for security services.

The Jewish community in Sydney is on high alert as students returned to their schools amid intensified security measures. This comes in the wake of a thwarted antisemitic attack involving a trailer bomb. The heightened alert follows several coordinated antisemitic incidents across the city.

These attacks have put pressure on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ahead of a crucial election, with criticism pouring in from Israel. The most recent incident saw antisemitic graffiti defacing sites in Sydney, including Mount Sinai College, a school with a significant Jewish population.

Security firms report increased business as Jews in Sydney take extra precautions, including hiring guards for personal events and removing religious symbols. Community leaders express concern over the escalating situation, fearing it could challenge the community's way of life in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

