Homeopathy Doctor Arrested After Decomposed Bodies Discovered

A homeopathy doctor named Samuel Ebenezer Sampath has been arrested on charges of causing his girlfriend's death and attempting a cover-up. The arrest follows the discovery of two decomposed bodies in Sampath's rented apartment.

Sampath, aged 34, reportedly argued with his girlfriend Cynthia over the treatment of her father, Samuel Shankar. During the argument, Cynthia was allegedly pushed by Sampath, resulting in fatal head injuries. In an attempt to prevent detection, Sampath used chemicals on her body and then fled the scene.

It was only after neighbors complained about a foul smell emanating from the flat that police discovered the bodies. An inquiry traced Sampath's whereabouts through Cynthia's phone records, which led to his arrest in Kancheepuram. Cynthia's autopsy confirmed death by head injury, while her father died of natural causes.

