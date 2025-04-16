Mystery in the Jail: Death of a Man Arrested for Illicit Liquor

A man arrested for allegedly engaging in the illicit liquor trade died under questionable circumstances in Odisha's Sundergarh district, triggering murder allegations from his grieving family.

Rajesh Kujur, from Dalki village, reportedly sustained a head injury after a fall at the special jail in Rourkela, authorities said. He was promptly rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

His wife, Amrita, claims that her husband's death was a result of murder while in judicial custody. Rajesh had been detained around 5.30 am on Tuesday for illegal liquor sales, according to police reports.

