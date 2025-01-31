Grenfell Families Stunned by Notification of Stored Human Remains

Years after the tragic Grenfell Tower fire, families have been shocked by letters notifying them of unidentified human remains still in storage. The devastating 2017 fire claimed 72 lives, stirring national debates on social housing safety.

Many families, thinking they had laid their loved ones to rest, find themselves retraumatized by the latest revelations. Sawsan Choucair, who lost six relatives, describes it as akin to reopening graves. Letters from the police revealed the possibility of remains being mixed with others, further complicating the identification process.

While the government ponders the site's future, families are left with distressing decisions about unidentified remains. Groups representing the victims' relatives have criticized the impersonal notifications and called for more humane handling. A commission's report hints at including remains in a future memorial, but this has not been communicated to all families involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)