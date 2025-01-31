Left Menu

Samajwadi Party MP in Hot Water Over Road Show

A FIR has been filed against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav for allegedly violating government orders during a road show. The event caused traffic congestion on Raebareli Highway, and the investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 31-01-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:18 IST
Samajwadi Party MP in Hot Water Over Road Show
Dimple Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav finds herself at the center of legal action following allegations of government order violations during a road show.

The police filed an FIR at Inayat Nagar police station after Sub-Inspector Alok Kumar Singh's complaint targeted both unidentified party workers and Yadav. The complaint cited the use of more vehicles than allowed.

The road show, stretching from Kumarganj to Milkipur, resulted in significant traffic congestion on the Raebareli Highway, according to Circle Officer Shriyash Tripathi. Officials have confirmed that an investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025