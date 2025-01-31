Samajwadi Party MP in Hot Water Over Road Show

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav finds herself at the center of legal action following allegations of government order violations during a road show.

The police filed an FIR at Inayat Nagar police station after Sub-Inspector Alok Kumar Singh's complaint targeted both unidentified party workers and Yadav. The complaint cited the use of more vehicles than allowed.

The road show, stretching from Kumarganj to Milkipur, resulted in significant traffic congestion on the Raebareli Highway, according to Circle Officer Shriyash Tripathi. Officials have confirmed that an investigation is currently underway.

