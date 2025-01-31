Indore Man Arrested for Attacking Woman After Refusal

A 23-year-old man named Aman Sheikh was apprehended in Indore, Madhya Pradesh's Sanwer town, after a violent attack on a woman who had refused his advances. The MBA student was attacked with a knife, resulting in a serious injury, yet her condition has now stabilized.

Official reports from Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umakant Chaudhary revealed that the woman had accused Sheikh of persistent harassment for three years. This incident has caused turmoil in the area, with businesses closing in protest.

Despite initial outrage, local authorities have declared the situation in Sanwer to be under control, although the incident highlights ongoing concerns about harassment and violence against women.

(With inputs from agencies.)