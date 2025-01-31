Left Menu

Indore Man Arrested for Attacking Woman After Refusal

Aman Sheikh, a 23-year-old man, was arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, after allegedly slitting the throat of a woman who refused to talk to him. The incident took place in Sanwer town, leading to protests and temporary shutdowns by local groups. The woman is out of danger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man named Aman Sheikh was apprehended in Indore, Madhya Pradesh's Sanwer town, after a violent attack on a woman who had refused his advances. The MBA student was attacked with a knife, resulting in a serious injury, yet her condition has now stabilized.

Official reports from Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umakant Chaudhary revealed that the woman had accused Sheikh of persistent harassment for three years. This incident has caused turmoil in the area, with businesses closing in protest.

Despite initial outrage, local authorities have declared the situation in Sanwer to be under control, although the incident highlights ongoing concerns about harassment and violence against women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

